Dr L R Bishnoi appointed Director General of Meghalaya Police

Shillong, May 16: Meghalaya Government has appointed Dr Lajja Ram Bishnoi, as Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer of 1991 batch, as the Director General of Meghalaya Police.

The appointment comes into effect from the date of taking over of charge, according to an official communique.

Dr Bishnoi is now serving the Assam Police as its Special Director General (Training and Armed Police).

The appointment of Bishnoi has not come as surprise since he was the front runner to head the state police.

As per seniority, though Special DGP of Assam, Mukesh Agarwal (1989 batch) should have been considered for the appointment as the DGP in Meghalaya, but the state government is free to appoint anyone from the three empaneled in the list that was forwarded by the UPSC on February 9, 2022. The UPSC had also shortlisted KV Singh Deo, who is a 1989 batch IPS officer.