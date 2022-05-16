Landslides disrupt rail communication in Lumding-Silchar section

Guwahati, May 16: Railway communication to and fro Agartala in Tripura has been totally disrupted following extensive damages caused to the broad gauge railway track in Lumding-Silchar hill section because of landslides in Dima Hasao district in Assam which has experienced heavy and incessant rainfall since last three days.

While all the trains bound to and from Agartala have either been cancelled and short terminated in Lumding Junction, sources in Northeast Frontier Railway have informed that it would take at least 15 days more to restore the damaged railway track and resume railway communication in Lumding-Silchar hill section.

The most important New Haflong Railway station in the hill section has been severely damaged because of the heavy-rain induced flash flood and landslide.