Wolfsburg, May 15: Bundesliga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Saturday the Polish star has turned down the club’s offer of a contract extension and “he would like to do something else.” The 33-year-old Lewandowski’s deal with Bayern runs another season.

“Yes, I have another year on my contract,” Lewandowski said after scoring his 35th Bundesliga goal of the season in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg.

“If an offer comes, we have to think about it, also for the club. Both sides have to think of the future. I can’t say any more. We have to see what happens.” Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but Salihamidzic said there had been no contact from the Spanish club and Bayern was under no obligation to sell.

“Lewa has a contract till the summer of next year. That is a fact,” Salihamidzic said.

Asked what would need to happen for Bayern’s stance to change, he replied, “I’m not concerning myself with that because our position has always been clear.” Broadcaster Sport1 reported Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, and Barcelona had verbally agreed on a three-year deal and the club was waiting for Bayern to give an indication of what transfer fee it might consider to strike a deal.

He has 312 Bundesliga goals in 384 games for Bayern and former club Borussia Dortmund. (AP)