Punishment for witchcraft: House burnt, inmates expelled from village

JOWAI, May 16: A house which belong to Nijanduh Phawa was burnt completely and all the family members were expelled from a village by the dorbar shnong for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

The incident took place at Saba village bordering with Karbi Anglong, Assam on May 14 and May 15.

A complaint has been lodged at Nartiang Police Station on May 17 by Phawa and her husband, Nicholas Nartiang.

According to the complaint, on May 14 the headman with his executive members along with a mob from the village came to their residence and vandalised their house and on the next day they burnt their house completely.

The West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Bikram D Marak informed that a case was registered today but no one had been arrested so far. He also informed that the family members who were expelled from the village, ere now staying with their relative in another village.