Group opposes order banning sand mining

Tura, May 16: The Damalgre to Garobadha Sand Association has opposed the recent order banning the mining of sand without permit/lease from the Forest and Environment departments, pointing out that local people have been depending on the activity for decades and would find it difficult to survive without it.

In its appeal to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the association said that the local villagers of the area would be the hardest hit if the activity is prohibited as they have known no other way to earn for themselves for all these years.

“These people are all locals who earn whatever little they can by collecting sand. As for the permit or lease, they will not be able to afford the cost of acquiring it as they are all poor people. Besides, the local people will never allow outsiders to make the permit and take over the activity,” the association cautioned.

Pointing out that many families would be deprived of feeding their loved ones if the order is not revoked, the association urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to personally look into the matter and review order passed earlier.