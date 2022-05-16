Stuttgart survive dramatic finale

BERLIN, May 15: Wataru Endo scored in injury time for Stuttgart to clinch Bundesliga survival at Hertha Berlin’s expense after a dramatic 2-1 win over Cologne in the final round on Saturday.

Endo’s 92nd-minute winner lifted Stuttgart ahead of Hertha on goal difference to set off scenes of jubilation with fans storming the field.

Hertha lost at Borussia Dortmund 2-1. Youssoufa Moukoko’s late winner for Dortmund sent Hertha into the dreaded relegation playoff against the second division’s third-place finisher to see which will play in the Bundesliga next season.

Hertha will likely face former Bundesliga heavyweight Hamburger SV on May 19 and 23.

On a day of farewells in the Bundesliga, Erling Haaland also scored for Dortmund and Robert Lewandowski brought his league-leading tally to 35 goals for Bayern Munich, while Arminia Bielefeld was finally relegated to join last-placed Greuther Fürth in the second division. (AP)