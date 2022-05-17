One drowned in Moopun falls

Jowai, May 17: A person from Rajasthan was reportedly drowned in Moopun waterfalls at Mutong village on Sunday afternoon while going to a picnic along with his friends.

His was identified as Monu Mahariyabut who was an employee of a Hardware Store situated at Mooralong Jowai.

Sources from Mutong village informed around twelves of them had come to the village for a picnic at Moopun waterfalls-a well-known tourist spot in East Jaintia Hills.

His body could not be retrieve till the filing of this report because of as the rise in the water level and heavy rainfall.