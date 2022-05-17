SSA Women’s Football League matches end in stalemate

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 16: Lawei SC and Nongkrem SC played out a 1-1 draw while Onside Sports and Rahjingshai SC also drew level 2-2 in their respective matches of the Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Women’s Football League matches, here on Monday. In the first match, Deiphibamon Warbah scored in the opening minute for Nongkrem before Sannity Jyndiang helped Lawei equlise in the 44th minute. Later, Onside Sports and Rahjingshai completed a 2-2 draw. Jerina Mawlong (9’) and Makrisha Songthiang (46’) scored for Onside Sports while Lili Nongkynrih (20’) and Fragrancy Riwan (22’) were the goal-scorers for Rahjingshai. On Tuesday, Nongthymmai SC and Lumparing will play at 1 pm while later at 3:30 pm, Mawlai SC meet PFR FA.