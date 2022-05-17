Sunapur- Huroi bridge collapses due to heavy rain

Jowai, May 17: The bridge that connect Sunapur village with other villages close to the Indo-Bangladesh border including Huroi, Hingaria and Borghat in East Jaintia Hills reportedly collapsed due heavy rainfall on Monday night.

The collapse of the bridge has completely disconnected the Huroi and Hingaria village with Sunapur and other villages of the Narpuh area particularly with the nearest markets at Lumshnong and Umkiang and also from health facilities at Lumshnong Public Health Centre where the residents of the area need to come over up to.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in the area urged the PWD department to take immediate step to repair the bridge and the road so that the people of these remote villages will not suffer for a long time.