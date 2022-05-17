Landslides disrupt traffic along NH-6

Jowai, May 17: Vehicular movement along the National Highway (NH) -6 was disrupted again since last night due to occurrence of major landslide at various points of the important highway which connect Barak Valley in Assam and north eastern state including Tripura and Mizoram.

Thousands of vehicle have remained stranded since last night and commuters are facing hardship as there is no sufficient food and no water available in the area.

The District Authority are still trying to clear the debris in many places with the help of JCBs and police personnel to control the traffic.

In may be mentioned here that the NH-6 at Narpuh area in particular right from Tongseng and Sunapur village till Rattacherra village is a highly landslide prone area. In the past few days vehicular movement was obstructed due landslides caused by heavy down pour.

Landslides were also report in several places in West Jaintia Hills district including Jowai-Amlarem Road.