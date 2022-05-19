Nagaland Chief Information Commissioner visits Assam Information Commission

Guwahati, May 19: Nagaland Chief Information Commissioner I. M. Jamir visited the Assam Information Commission here today and held discussions with Assam Chief Information Commissioner Dr A. P. Rout about various issues related to speedy disposal of RTI appeals.

State Information Commissioners of Assam Kanak Chandra Sarma and Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap were also present during the discussions.

Issues which came up during the discussions included disposal of RTI petitions by the public authorities within the time-frame laid down in the RTI Act, 2005, and suo moto disclosure.

Assam Chief Information Commissioner Dr Rout also informed his Nagaland counterpart about orientation workshops being conducted by Assam Information Commission in order to ensure that SPIOs and PIOs dispose RTI applications within the laid down time-frame and citizens do not have to go for appeals to get information sought for.

The Nagaland Chief Information Commissioner also visited the construction of permanent building of the Assam Information Commission which is nearing completion at Juripar here.