Agatha Sangma visits SGH to review central schemes

Baghmara, May 19: Member of Parliament from Tura, Agatha K Sangma today visited Baghmara in South Garo Hills (SGH) district to review the progress of the centrally-sponsored schemes.

The review took place at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee Meeting at NIC conference Hall in the town.

The District Heads from various line departments discussed and raised issues in front of the MP while makin presentation the ongoing and completed centrally-sponsored schemes.

These schemes under review included the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awass Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Kausallya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, Swatch Bharat Mission, National Rural Drinking Water program, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee yojana, Deen Dayal Upanhya, Gram Jyoti Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kamal Vikas yojana, Road safety, National Health Mission, PMKSY and IMGSY, SSS, ICDS, ICPS, Mid Day Meal Scheme, MP Local Area Development Scheme, Food Safety Act, PMEGP, NRLM etc.

Agatha also paid a visit to the under-construction Capt Williamson Sangma Memorial College. She was accompanied by the Rongara-Siju MLA, Rakkam Sangma.