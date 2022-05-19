State BJP to apprise Centre on shoddy construction of Shillong ISBT

Shillong, May 19: The Adviser to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya and a BJP MLA, AL Hek inspected the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawlai Mawiong here on Thursday along with other party functionaries following complaints of substandard construction of the Rs 48- crore building.

Recently, videos and pictures that were in circulation showed the one-year-old ISBT already developing cracks and leaked ceilings, raising questions about the quality of work being invested in the construction of this building.

The State BJP said it would compile a report and send it to the central party leadership for further action.

Sanctioned by the North Eastern Council (NEC), the ISBT was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last year and, it became functional only six weeks ago.