Ukraine beat Empoli in friendly game

Empoli, May 18: Wearing a message of “United for Ukraine” on their shirts, Ukraine’s national football team won its second straight friendly by beating Italian Serie A club Empoli 3-1.

Having also beaten German club Borussia Mönchengladbach last week in its first game since Russia’s invasion, Ukraine is regaining form ahead of a World Cup qualifying playoff against Scotland in June.

Roman Yaremchuk, Oleksandr Karavaiev and Oleksandr Pikhalonok scored for Ukraine, while Andrea La Mantia briefly made it 1-1 for Empoli on Tuesday.

The numbers on the back of Ukraine players’ shirts were composed of the names of the country’s cities that have been under attack since Russian troops invaded on Feb 24.

Ukraine next plays Croatian club Rijeka. (AP)