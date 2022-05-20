Jio provides complimentary services  in NE areas hit by thunderstorms, flood, landslides 

Shillong, May 20: Reliance Jio has announced complimentary four-day unlimited plan – with unlimited free calls within its network and data services upto 1.5 gb per day, along with 100 SMS per day for a period of four days to its customers in the natural-calamities affected states of North East, according to Press statement.

Jio said in a message sent to customers in Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, “During last few days your service experience was impacted due to extreme weather conditions. As a goodwill gesture, we have applied a COMPLIMENTARY 4-DAY UNLIMITED PLAN on your number.”

The 4-day pack will have 1.5 GB high-speed data and unlimited voice along with 100 SMS per day.

The States which are covered in this campaign are – Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Manipur