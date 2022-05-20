Over 60% India’s teenagers fully vaccinated against Covid

“Over 60% of the youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Well done Young India!”, the Health Minister tweeted. He also said that “we will win the battle” against the pandemic together.

As per the health ministry report, a total of 5,91,09,660 first Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in this age group, while 4,45,34,980 second doses have been given among this group since beginning of the drive.

In addition, a total of 3,24,75,018 adolescents of age group 12 to 14 years have been administered with the first dose. Among this age group, as many as 3,24,75,018 first dose and 1,33,64,363 second Covid vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of the drive for this bracket from March 16.

However, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.96 crore as of Friday morning. This has been achieved through 2,41,17,166 sessions.

Meanwhile, the country on Friday reported a marginal decline with 2,259 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hrs, against previous day’s 2,364. In the same period, 20 Covid deaths were recorded taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,323.