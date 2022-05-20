KAAC polls: Cong announces candidates for 22 seats

Guwahati, May 20: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday announced that the party would contest all the 26 constituencies in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections scheduled on June 8.

Addressing media persons here, APCC working president Rana Goswami informed that the candidates for 22 constituencies across West Karbi Anglong and Karbi Anglong were nominated after assessing the report of the screening committee, interactions with people during visits by APCC members to Karbi Anglong and threadbare discussions among senior leaders and members across mandals, blocks and districts.

The candidates nominated are Bijoy Teron (Duar Amla constituency), Jennyson Teron (Amri), Rupsing Bongrung (Chinthong), Sing Teron (Rongkhang); Kengbura Hanse (Bithung); Kareng Phangchopi (Kopili); Rupesh Bey (Hamren); Alice Engtipi (Ameng); Chandra Singh Teron (Hawraghat); Purnima Ranghangpi (Langpher); Dorsing Singnar (Phuloni); Rijendra Basumatary (Langhin); Sarjeng Engti (Kokanthi); Bidya Sing Rongpi (Mahamaya); Ashok Teron (Namati); Rajesh Timung (Socheng Dhengta); Ratul Teron (Lumbajong); Pradip Singnar (Singhason); Surendra Singnar (Borjan); Joysom Jeshing Rengma (Deopani); Samson Ingti (Nilip) and Rajen Engti (Duar Bagori).

“The names of four candidates for the remaining constituencies – Bokajan, Sarupathar, Dhansiri and Socheng have been kept pending for now. The names will be announced soon,” Goswami said.

Seventeen constituencies are in Karbi Anglong while nine are in West Karbi Anglong.

The Congress leader further said that the party would contest the seats alone.

“We are not going for any alliance and are looking to give the ruling party a tough fight. We expect to do well and hope that people of KAAC will support our candidates to help form the council,” he said.

After a series of poll debacles and amid speculations of differences within the party MLAs, the state Congress is now looking to strengthen its organisational base and reach among the electorate.