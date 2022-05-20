Lokayukta directs probe into non implementation of projects in Asanang

Tura, May 20: The Meghalaya Lokayukta has directed an investigation into the non implementation of several projects under Asanang constituency near Tura against which a complaint case was recently filed by social activist from Williamnagar Nilbath Ch Marak.

The direction which was addressed to the Director General of Police (DGP) comes, after the complaint case was remanded back to the Lokayukta and a hearing on the matter was taken up on May 18.

According to Marak, the case involved a total of 49 developmental projects meant for Asanang constituency which were allotted to two local contractors. Out of all these projects, only one graveyard shed at Balupara village and one water tank at Daljagre village were constructed.

Marak further informed that an RTI report revealed that a total of Rs 1 crore for all 49 projects were allotted to 16-Asanang MDC Constituency in the years 2017-18.