Rejoinder on empathetic policing

Apropos the letter of Pynskhemlang W Uriah which appeared in your esteemed daily on May 19, 2022 under the caption “Needed more empathetic policing,” I have a few points of contrast against the opinion of Mr Uriah where he advocates that unemployment drives youth crazy and makes them resort to assaults, arson and drug menace etc. According to him attacking outsiders is the result of insecurity among the youths. How can attacking outsiders solve the problem of unemployment? In fact we should not envy outsiders as long as they come to serve as wagers of their local employers. One only needs to be vigilant that the wage earner does not become the employer. Jaiaw locality still needs their services in different fields of their trades, viz; technicians who come to help Robert’s Hospital to repair its highly sensitive Scanning and X-Ray machines where we don’t have local experts.

The recent rise of crime rates in Jaiaw circle cannot be attributed to unemployment alone as the one who has the guts to explore can find alternate avenues. We are all aware that government jobs have already become saturated. It is in this context that we need to open up our windows for big corporates to invest in our state to create more job avenues in the private sectors too. We just cannot accept the theory of arson and drug addicts as the outcome of unemployment and thereby deteriorating law and order. As per police records, one brand new vehicle belonging to one of the executive members of Dorbar Shnong Jaiaw Laitdom has been set ablaze in the midnight of September 2017 by some goons. Few weeks later, according to eyewitnesses, the same goons revisited their crime scene. Is that also compounded by unemployment or is it a psychological problem? On the other hand, claiming that they are the protectors of their microscopic communities, again proves the narrow mindedness of the writer. How can they protect their people by sitting at Jaiaw Pdeng and Jaiaw Chapel road alone? They should go to Block–I and II to lock their horns with the illegal encroachers from Assam. People in that area always sent their SOS to some organisations to defend them against suppression of both Assam police and militant outfits of the neighbouring state.

Has the infamous slogan, “Ha Ri lajong katba mon” which originated from Jaiaw miraculously saved the Khasi communities at the border? It may be recalled that during the celebration of U Tirot Sing’s death anniversary last year, another group of goons assaulted not only the driver and helper of Assam registered vehicle but they also assaulted one respected lady of the locality along with her highly educated son while unloading their construction materials in front of their home. We need to re-invent our ideologies to be at par with other people in India. Let not Jaiaw be the epicentre of unlawful activities. We don’t want Jaiaw to be declared a “disturbed area” like Jammu and Kashmir just from the misadventure of some vested interests.

Bantylli K Chyne,

Via email

Legalised gambling has huge potentials

The Special article, “The dynamics of legalized gambling” by Benjamin Lyngdoh (ST May 18, 2022) was a very interesting piece. Lyngdoh’s argument is very rational and not emotive for legalizing gambling in Meghalaya. The Logical Indian, an on-line portal says “underground betting market in India is valued at $130 bn in 2018”. Whoever does not realize that the underground betting market exists has to be an ostrich. On-line gambling has become an industry with huge potential. It could create more jobs for Indians. Deloitte India reported that the on-line gaming sector of the country is estimated to be worth Rs 20,500 crore while KPMG valued it around Rs 9,50,000 crore. India is undoubtedly losing a lot from taxation, and Punter is also at risk of losing money. This is because people betting underground cannot be protected, and there is a lack of promotion for responsible gaming.

V.K.Lyngdoh,

Via email

Time to abolish MBDA

I wish to draw the attention of the Planning Department, Meghalaya, and all the concerned people of the state about the irrelevance and liability of the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) which was earlier called Integrated Basin Development and Livelihood Promotion (IBDLP) when it was first set up in the state by former CM, Dr Mukul Sangma with all necessary inputs from Mr. RM Mishra, former Commissioner and Secretary, Planning. IBDLP received huge funds (in terms of crores of rupees to handle in those days together with the budget cuts from various major line departments. All in the name of boosting livelihoods of the people (stakeholders) at the grassroot levels. The promotion programme suffered some infirmities and was limping initially and also many major line departments were unwilling and discontented with slicing from their budgets to converge with IBDLP. Initially the IBDLP tried to meet the core objectives of enhancing the livelihood of the people (stakeholders) but as it went along its journey it drifted and slipped. It was accused of being tempted by big funds and to make hay while the sun shines.

When IBDLP was renamed as Meghalaya Basin Development Authority MBDA it continues to handle huge funds with the help of its partners all in the name of boosting the development of the people (stakeholders) at the grassroot levels. Though the nomenclature is changed, it is still a hub of different wings and sections with their own work profile and funding components but the entity is still in shambles with old work culture, style of functioning and habits and it is far from making any difference. The entity engages all shades and colours of consultants from outside and from the state as well whose antecedents and experiences are highly questionable. In fact they have no capabilities. Moreover, it is alleged that this entity has become a rehabilitation centre for retired government officials who are not satisfied with their pensions but want to enjoy whatever honey is left over in the government beehive. Not only that, it is also alleged that the entity indulges in rampant corruption and it becomes a milching cow of the higher- ups and those in government.

It becomes urgent, therefore, to immediately overhaul the entire Authority or remove those in higher posts responsible for crippling the MBDA and if the Entity is found to be a liability or no longer serves its purpose then it may also be abolished altogether as its existence is found to be duplicating the functioning of other government agencies/departments.

Philip Marwein,

Sr. Journalist,

Shillong- 2