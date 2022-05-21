Ukraine gets $634mn financial aid from EU

“The funds will be used to maintain financial stability in Ukraine during the war,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal welcomed the aid and thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the aid, reports Xinhua news agency.

The EU decided to allocate 1.2 billion euros in emergency assistance for Ukraine in February.

Ukraine has received 600 million euros from the aid package in March.