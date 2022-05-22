Dome at New Assembly building collapses

SHILLONG, May 22: The dome which was recently installed at the new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong Township collapsed on Sunday at around 12.30am.

But fortunately there was no casualty in the incident.

While speaking to reporters, PWD (Building) Executive Engineer, Ransom Sutnga said that the cause of the collapse of the dome is because of the design since the weight of the dome is so heavy.

He informed that the actual height of the dome is about 65 meters while the height of the minar is 13 meters. The weight of the dome is about 70 tonnes.

According to him, the debris will be cleared within two weeks adding that they will prepare a new design with a light structure for the dome.

He further informed that they will complete the new design within eight or nine months.

Informing that there are three sections- left wing, centre wing and right wing, Sutnga said that the only damage is where the dome was installed.

PWD (Building) Executive Engineer said that the damages or any problem in construction can be realised from the bill of the contractor.