Road block menace: Plain belt residents block half of AMPT road to dry hay, paddy

Tura, May 23: Making an absolute mockery of the law and order, residents of the plain belt of West Garo Hills, in many places along the AMPT have taken over half the road in order to dry their hay and paddy.

The situation, which has to an extent become comical, however has not been funny for commuters who have to face oncoming traffic literally head on as the section of road still left traversable is just half .

The situation is not unique to this year but has become a yearly menace. Due to a lack of space where residents can dry their paddy and hay, they conveniently begin lining the same by the side of the road before taking over half of the road.

What is even more irritating for travelers is the hay and paddy are protected by their owners using stones and sticks as barricades to deter vehicle drivers from using the side of the road where their paddy is being dried. In some cases, even sticks with nails have been used.

The road blocking menace begins just two-three kms after Phulbari and continues on through the entire stretch up to Hallidayganj. The unconcerned owners use up whatever good sections of the road there and leave the more hazardous sections for vehicles to ply on.

“This is extremely inconvenient for anyone travelling on this road. It’s ridiculous that they are blocking the road with such impunity and no one is taking any form of action. Don’t know which other part of the state is being allowed to be menaced this way. There has to be a better way to dry your hay without occupying half the road,” said one Phulbari resident, Peter Sangma.

What is even more interesting is the fact that when the Deputy Commissioner was informed about the situation and forwarded videos and photos of what was taking place, he still sought a formal complaint from someone to take any kind of action against the practice.

He, however, later stated that he would take action based on the videos and photos forwarded to him by this correspondent.