‘I am upset, shocked and disappointed’, says Speaker on dome collapse

Shillong, May 23: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Monday expressed disappointment over the collapse of the dome of the new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang on Sunday.

Lyngdoh observed that the collapse could either be because of faulty design or construction errors but maintained that these are just assumptions, adding that the reasons will be ascertained post assessment.

The Assembly Speaker also felt that an independent inquiry should be initiated to find out the root cause of the collapse adding that those responsible should be held accountable. He also said that a third-party audit was required to assess the condition and safety of the right and left wings of the building.

When asked about the date of completion, the Speaker said it was unlikely for the project to be completed within this term but was optimistic about the possibilities of completing the building in the initial months of 2023.

The Speaker along with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the main consultant from Delhi will inspect the site on Tuesday and thereafter, a meeting of the High Power Committee will be convened to chalk out the future course of action.