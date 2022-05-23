‘Women’s IPL will give players opportunities’

Pune, May 22: Since the news of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proposed to start a full-fledged six-team women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) from next year, many welcomed the possibility of it.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s T20I captain, who will be leading Supernovas in their first match against reigning champions Trailblazers on Monday, felt that the legacy of this event will be in giving the young Indian cricketers a platform to showcase their skills and establish themselves in the Indian team.

“Maybe this is the last edition and next year we’re looking positively at the IPL and that will give more opportunities for the girls to perform. In the last 2-3 years, if we talk about the advantages of this tournament, the improvement of the girls in the T20 team is because of these games. (IANS)