HH Mohrmen to contest Assembly polls from Jowai

Jowai, May 24: A Church Minister, an author, columnist and an environment activist, Dr. Rev. H H Mohrmen will contest the next Legislative Assembly election to be held in 2023 from Jowai Constituency.

“I want to bring about a change in politics and that is the main reason behind my decision to join politics”, Mohrmen said while speaking to The Shillong Times.

“I have decided to contest the election without money power and I have come up with a vision to develop Jowai town and the entire Constituency through proper consultation with elders and the youth”, Mohrmen added.

He strongly hopes the people will help him bringing about a change in Jowai. “Money power during election is not a good practice and I don’t want to do that”, he added.

When asked if he will contest as an Independent Candidate or join any political party, Mohrmen said, “It is too early to comment though some of the political parties have already approached me.”