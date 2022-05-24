Pathetic state of Jowai bypass causes frequent traffic congestion

Jowai, May 24: A portion of the Jowai bypass is in such pathetic state that it causes traffic jam almost every day causing inconvenience to commuters besides obstructing smooth vehicular movement.

The 7.997-km Jowai bypass was constructed by Dhar Construction Company in 2016-17 at a cost of more than Rs 40 crore which was sponsored under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in North East (SARDP-NE) which includes a 70-m bridge.

Due to recent heavy rainfall, the condition of the road has become worse for vehicles to ply as the potholes are filled with water and drivers find it very tough to avoid such potholes.

The Jowai bypass begins at Thadlaskein and end at Soo-mer and its a very important road for people to travel from East Jaintia to East Khasi Hills. It is also the busiest road as it is connected the NH – 6 .

The President of the Meghalaya Trucks Owners and Suppliers Association (MTOSA), Balen Thrubru has urged the PWD to repair the road as soon as possible in order to provide respite to the people from traffic jams and minimise road accidents.