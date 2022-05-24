NEHU-affiliated colleges exempted from CUET(UG)

Shillong, May 26: This is for information of all concerned that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to exempt the affiliated colleges of nine Central Universities including the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) from the purview of the CUET (UG) 2022 and allowed them to proceed with ‘admission in 2022-23 academic session only’ as per the past practices, according to a Press release.

This decision of the UGC, coming in response to the representations received from the central universities of north-east and the NER State Governments and in compliance with the Ministry of Education, Government of India communiqué No 65-4/2020-CU.II dated May 13, 2022, was communicated to the Registrar, North-Eastern Hill University and eight other central University Registrars vide UGC letter No. F.13-11/2020(CU) dated May 19, 2022.

Accordingly, admission process in the affiliated colleges of the North-Eastern Hill University shall be carried out as per practices followed in the earlier years and without any reference to the CUET (UG) 2022 score of aspiring applicants seeking admission in these colleges for the academic session 2022-23 only.

However, the North-Eastern Hill University still encourages the students who have already registered for the CUET 2022 to appear for the said entrance test as it will broaden the prospects of students to take admission in other central universities of the country.

As is already evident from the previous records, the representation of the North-East students, especially the Meghalaya students in other central universities is miniscule. Therefore, CUET brings the opportunity for the students of our state to take admissions in other central universities which run different courses which may not be available in NEHU.

Furthermore, the exposure brought by the CUET to gain admission in other central universities will widen the scope and horizon which are required by the students of our state in present times.

With regards to the admissions in UG courses run by NEHU in its campus all admissions will be done through CUET except the B.Tech courses which takes into account the JEE score. Furthermore, the UGC has already notified the dates of registration for CUET 2022 for PG courses. NEHU being a central university will admit students to PG courses through CUET. As such students are advised and encouraged to register for CUET 2022 for PG courses.