Shillong/Tura, May 26: Meghalaya Board Of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare results of HSSLC Examination , 2022 ( Science, Commerce and Vocational streams) during the official hours on May 26.

The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website www.mbose.in.

No result will be displayed in MBOSE offices in Tura and Shillong.

Results can also be accessed from the websites- www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.results.shiksha.