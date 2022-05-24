NEHU inks pact to provide Civil Services coaching to SC students

SHILLONG, May 23: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has signed an agreement with the Dr. Ambedkar Centres of Excellence (DACE) to provide high quality and free coaching to the Scheduled Caste students for the Civil Services examinations, conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Announcing the signing of the MoU, NEHU Vice Chancellor, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla on Monday said the initiative will greatly benefit SC students who are keen to appear in the UPSC Civil Services examination.

In addition, the University is proposing to establish a Tagore Cultural Complex on the NEHU premises to cater to the entire state, he said.

Prof Shukla also said that the office of international affairs (OIA) has been established in the university to look after all international academic relations with partnering governments, institutions and other relevant bodies.

“The OIA is acting as a single-window facilitation office for the whole university in all matters of international cooperation. As an initial work, a university wide Indo-US collaboration under an AICTE scheme is being worked out,” he said.

He further revealed that students from NEHU had visited Japan under the student exchange programme ‘IRIS’ which is a youth invitation scheme of the Japanese government.

He also informed that the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in India had visited NEHU and dwelt at length on possible collaborations in wide ranging fields, especially on academic and economic fronts.

Among other developments, an MoU was signed by NEHU with Chulalongkom University, Thailand. “Visits of French Consul and the US Consul General were arranged to encourage exchange programmes and research collaborations on multi-lateral subjects touching upon research and academic exchange in the fields of space, energy, quantum computation, literature, language and social sciences etc. A plan for collaboration with Erasmus is currently under progress. We are highly hopeful of positive results in times to come through these international collaborations,” he said.