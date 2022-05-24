Removal of illegal appointee in MNREDA sought

Tura, May 24: The A’chik Youth Welfare Organization (AYWO) has lent support to the demands of the FKJGP for removal of one, Jawairya Islam from the post of Project Director in the MNREDA in West Garo Hills, who they claim is ineligible but was illegally appointed.

The organization alleged that apart from being ineligible for the post, Islam was appointed without any advertisements of the vacancy put out in newspapers and the same has deprived many deserving candidates from applying for the post.

Demanding the removal of Islam without any further delay, the organization warned that it would resort to agitation if authorities continue to ignore its demands.