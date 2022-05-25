DHR to run 2 special joyride trains between Darjeeling and Ghum from June 30

Guwahati, May 25: Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to introduce two new special Joyride trains for tourists along the narrow gauge route between Darjeeling and Ghum stations, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The new Joyride train services will be available for tourists to travel through the breath-taking hilly landscape of Darjeeling Himalayas between Darjeeling and Ghum stations daily on round trip basis. The services will be launched on June 30 next to meet the growing demand of tourists in the peak season, according to an NFR Press communique.

Among the new joyride services, train No. 02550 Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling special joyride will depart from Darjeeling at 09:40 hours to reach Ghum at 10:20 hours. The train will leave Ghum at 10:45 hours to arrive Darjeeling at 11:22 hours.

Another train No. 02549 Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling special joyride will depart from Darjeeling at 16:05 hours to reach Ghum at 16:45 hours. The train will leave Ghum at 17.15 hours to arrive Darjeeling at 17.45 hours.

These trains will have three first class chair car coaches for tourists and the trains will be hauled by diesel locos.