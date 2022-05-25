Post-disaster needs assessment in Dima Hasao soon

Guwahati, May 25: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will soon initiate a post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) in Dima Hasao district to assess the damage, loss and recovery needs in the wake of the recent landslides that ravaged the hill district.

Specialists from ISRO have already been engaged in a rapid damage assessment in the hill district, using drones and satellite data for providing information on the post-disaster need assessment.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) airdropped essential supplies through 20 shuttles/trips of helicopters from Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar during the past 24 hours.

The flood bulletin on Wednesday evening stated that two persons have gone missing in the flood in the past 24 hours.

As it is, a total of 28 human lives (23 in flood and five in landslides) have so far been lost in the first wave of flood in the state.

“As many as 5,75,470 residents of 1,073 villages in 15 districts remained affected by floods in the past 24 hours while 72,698 inmates are staying in 310 relief camps. A total of 112 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas in the past 24 hours,” a statement from ASDMA said.