MHA to brief working of Assam Rifles before House panel

According to the official communication of the Rajya Sabha secretariat: “The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs to hear the views of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the functioning of the Assam Rifle.”

The House panel will be briefed by the Union Home Secretary and other high officials of the Ministry and the representatives from Assam Rifle.

After the retirement of the Congress Rajya Sabha Member Anand Sharma, the 30-member committee is now headed by another Congress MP from West Bengal Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The Rajya Sabha is yet to appoint an MP in place of Anand Sharma. The House panel consists of 31 Members — 21 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

Known as the sentinels of the North East, the Assam Rifle is deployed in the north eastern states to conduct counter insurgency operations in the north-east and other areas where deemed necessary, under control of the Army, during peace and ‘proxy war’, ensure security of the Indo-China and indo-Myanmar borders.

The Force is commanded by an officer of the rank of Lieutenant General of the Army and the Directorate General of Assam Rifles is located at Shillong in Assam.

With the sanctioned strength of about 63,000 security personnel and 46 battalions, the Assam Rifle is one among the six Central Armed Police Forces under the dual control of MHA and Ministry of Defence.

It is the only para-military force which has a dual control structure — the administrative control lies with the MHA, while its operational control is with the Indian Army under the Ministry of Defence.

The salary and infrastructure support is provided by the Union Home Ministry while the transfer — posting, deputation of the personnel is decided by the Indian Army.