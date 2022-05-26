4 NGO leaders detained in Tura by police

Tura, May 26: Four NGO leaders were detained by police in Tura after they had ‘seized’ a vehicle carrying a consignment of bidis sand any MRP tag.

The NGO leaders informed the police about their action and intention to handover the vehicle to the Deputy Commissioner tomorrow, the Police from Tura Police station detained them as instructed by the Superintendent of Police (SP).

The NGO leaders who have been detained are: Pritam Arengh (FKJGP), Sengbath Marak (AYWO), Dalseng Momin (ADE) and Brinbal Sangma (FAF).

When contacted the SP said that he would inform later on the situation but refused to give any details as of now.

Meanwhile, members of various NGOs have laid siege to the Tura Police Station demanding release of the detained NGO leaders. A lot of shouting were going on near the police station at the tie of filing of this report.