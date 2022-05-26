PCB says WI ODI series to go ahead as planned

Lahore, May 25: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has quashed rumours that the One-day International series against the West Indies, beginning in Rawalpindi on June 8, is getting postponed.

The three-match series is rt of the ICC World Cup Super League and all the matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Multan has been announced as the backup venue for the series, which concludes on June 12.

A statement issued by PCB on Wednesday said, “Pakistan Cricket Board has clarified there is no truth in the reports that the home ODI series against West Indies is getting postponed.”

The PCB had announced that the players will assemble in Rawalpindi on June 1 for a training camp, while the West Indies team will arrive on June 5. (IANS)