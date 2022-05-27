Meghalaya’s first engineering college to be operational soon: Rymbui

Shillong, May 27: Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has said that the State Engineering College is going to be operational soon.

According to Rymbui, the process of obtaining permission from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and other agencies is on.

It may be mentioned that the Shillong Polytechnic at Mawlai is being transformed into the Shillong Government College of Engineering. The foundation stone for this Rs 27.5 crore project was laid in 2017.

It was informed that the college will start with three courses – civil engineering, mechanical engineering and computer science.