NGOs demand SP’s removal for unwarranted detention of leaders

Tura, May 27: Several organizations from Tura, in a complaint submitted to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner on Friday, have demanded the removal of District Superintendent of Police V S Rathore for illegally detaining them at the Tura Police Station following their raid on shops selling illegal items.

Prominent organizations from Tura including the FKJGP, ADE, FAF and AYWO on Thursday night raided several shops at Rongram market and seized bundles of ‘Bidis’ which were being sold without the MRP tag as well as for irregularities in tax payment.

A total of 140 bundles and another 7 bundles of Pradip Bidi were seized from M/S Ram Brech Shah for failing to make tax payments and for selling the items without the MRP tag, while 111 bundles of Pradip Bidi and 8 bundles of Jai Hind Bidi were seized from the shop of Shri Chotelal Shah for incomplete tax payments and the absence of the MRP tag.

Another shop belonging to Jitendar Shah from the same market was also raided from where the organizations also seized 15 bundles of Pradip Bidi for tax irregularities and absence of MRP on the items.

Following the raid on the shops, the leaders of organizations of whom included FKJGP President Pritam Arengh, ADE President Dalseng Bira Ch Momin, FAF President Brinbal Sangma and AYWO President Sengbath Chambugong were detained for sometime at the Tura Police Station.

Condemning the whole incident, the leaders said that they were not doing anything wrong but only trying to correct the wrong being done in the shops. Pointing out that their unnecessary detention amounted to harassment; the leaders demanded the district police chief’s removal from his post.