Church as Redeemer?

It is good to see Church leaders meeting the politicians of the State. However, this is a divided Church. Where are the Garo Church leaders and why not a single platform for what is the Body of Christ? True, this is the first time that the Church is sufficiently shaken by the corruption and scams that are surfacing every day. But is this the first time that Meghalaya is afflicted by corruption? Is sleaze in this state an uncommon phenomena that the church has awakened only now? Above all, why call the politicians if the idea is to abolish corruption? Politicians are there because people voted for them. Those politicians that attended the meeting might not win the 2023 elections. Politicians that are leading the Government and those in the cabinet that are part and parcel of the game of scams were, unsurprisingly, absent from the dialogue.

Everything that was said at the meeting is good preaching. The church feels it is easier to adopt a top-down approach and speak to the political leaders and then reach out to the masses. Reaching out to the hoi-polloi at the grassroots that are so enslaved by poverty that they will sell their souls for a couple of thousand rupees, is, perhaps the most difficult task since church leaders have not mingled with people at the last rung of the economic ladder who don’t come to church in their Sunday best because they cannot afford that lifestyle. This barring a few truly chosen disciples of Christ who are with those afflicted by disasters such as floods and loss of crops by extending financial help and psychological counselling. In short to be with those who actually suffer and not just be talking down from pulpits.

This requires a behavioural change in voters who for long have been entertained during the election seasons and with freebies, songs, picnics and more. Some candidates give out hard cash as well. It’s difficult for anyone who has not experienced poverty to understand that even a little monetary help goes a long way for a family living from hand to mouth. This has happened because of unequal distribution of the state’s resources. This actually should have been the brief of the church. The church’s mission is not just to preach but to do RTI and find out why healthcare, education, roads and other public services are so pathetic. That’s what Christ would have done because he never compromised with wrongdoing. Is the Church actually following Christ’s teachings today and challenging the corrupt or is the Church leadership too connected to the high and mighty to have the moral force to confront corruption.