Meghalaya’s rent seeking economy

Several scams have erupted between 2018 and now. First is the illegal mining and transportation of coal for which revenue has accrued to Assam because of the fake import challan by means of which so-called imported coal (a paper transaction) is transported via Ghasuapara in Garo Hills to Bangladesh. News channels have revealed who the kingpins behind this exercise are but this was stoutly denied by former Home and Power Minister James Sangma who is alleged to be part of this whole process. James Sangma lost the Home Portfolio because the Opposition and also partners in the MDA Government, particularly the UDP, raised a stink on the blatant illegal transportation of coal despite the NGT ban, which was being facilitated by the State Police Department. Then came the MeECL smart meter scam following which James Sangma lost the Power portfolio too. James Sangma has called the news report baseless which is unsurprising. No minister caught with his hand in the till will admit to being corrupt unless he/she is nailed by a court of law. For that to happen some public spirited citizens have to take the matter to court. Failing that what governments usually resort to is to institute an inquiry committee which is a cul-de-sac from which nothing ever comes out. This is exactly what has happened with the MeECL scam, the rice scam and the inquiry into the gunning down of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, former general secretary of the HNLC.

Normally a public interest litigation involves detailed study of a matter which most citizens have no time for. The media blows the whistle on corruption repeatedly but if the public is apathetic, there will be no outcome. The media cannot be the judge, jury and executioner. Of late the Lok Ayukta has been active and even issued warrants of arrest against wrongdoers. This is a public institution created to safeguard the rights of citizens. It is hoped that this institution will rise to the occasion and carry out its task as outlined by the Act.

Rent-seeking – an economic concept that defines a situation where an individual or entity seeks to increase their private wealth without creating any benefits or wealth for the society is Meghakaya’s DNA. In fact, rent-seeking destroys the economy of a state or country. This is what has happened to Meghalaya. Its economy is critically dependent on central doles and loans from national and international organisations. On its own Meghalaya has failed to create the engine of progress simply because politicians have short term goals of five years and the bureaucracy willingly fits into that agenda.All the inquiry reports into the various scams are meant to deceive. Will the public of Meghalaya continue to remain silent spectators?