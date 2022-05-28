Connectivity with Myanmar, B’desh to bring about huge change: Jaishankar

Addressing the 3rd edition of Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) dialogue organised by Asian Confluence in Guwahati, the External Minister said that six old cross border rail links between India and Bangladesh needed be restored.”There are 10 waterway protocol routes between India and Bangladesh. Nine new “Border Haats” (markets) between India and Bangladesh are being set up,” Dr Jaishankar said adding “We are improving connectivity with Nepal and Bhutan”.

Saying that land connectivity through Myanmar and sea connectivity through Bangladesh would facilitate easy connectivity with Vietnam and Philippines.

“The upcoming connectivity not only would build the strong partnership with the ASEAN countries and Japan, but would actually make a difference to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. It is absolutely within our capability to overcome geographic bottleneck and rewrite history.”

The External Affairs Minister said that this vision can be productively realised by enhancing connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar to improve access to ASEAN countries and beyond.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister who attended the inaugural session of NADI conclave said: “Due to its strategic location, Assam provides a great opportunity for economic growth. The state has immense potential in tourism sector, including wildlife tourism, tea tourism and river tourism. Our government is taking necessary steps in this direction.

“Northeast India, including Assam, not only provides the only land link between India and ASEAN region, but also acts as a cultural and civilisational bridge. We share the vision of Adarniya PM Shri Nareendra Modi ji that northeast is the sunrise area of Indian economy,” Sarma said in another tweet.