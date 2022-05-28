Deputy Chief Minister inaugurates Housing Office building at Tura

Tura, May 28 : Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong today inaugurated the Housing Office Building and MIG Building at the office premises Dakopgre here.

Speaking during the inauguration function, Prestone Tynsong informed that the government is committed to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and is trying to develop wherever possible.

He reiterated that the present Government had taken a decision to create mini secretariat in all district headquarters and also at Sub-Divisional level which is expected to cater to the different requirements of the people in the district under one roof since the mini secretariat would be housing all other departments.

He said the first such mini Secretariat would be started in Tura followed by Jowai while the project will be phase-wise in other district headquarters due to financial constraints.

Referring to the shortage of accommodation for district officials and staff appraised by the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Tura, the Deputy Chief Minister informed that more Middle Income Group (MIG) and Low Income Group (LIG) housing complexes would be created in the state for the benefit of the people in future.

Apart from these, he mentioned that important developmental programmes such as infrastructure developments, road projects and many other developments were going on in the State.