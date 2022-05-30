3-day poetess’ convention comes to an end in Tura

Tura, May 30: The All India Poetess Conference (AIPC) 20th and 21st National Convention came to an end this Saturday the28th May2022, with Viola Sonatchi B Sangma, retired Chairperson MPSC, Government of Meghalaya and Dean, ICFAI University as the Chief Guest.

This convention was held in collaboration with the Department of Garo, NEHU, Tura Campus, Achik Literature Society and Sahitya Akademi, Delhi. The focus of the convention was on promotion of literature through poetry and other articulate forms for national integrity.

The function was graced by the founder of AIPC, Professor Lari Azad who mentioned the 16th AIPC International Convention that will take place in the month of June this year in Greece, Rome and Turkey and invited the audience to participate in it.

The programme kicked off with songs and poems recited in various languages by the poetesses. The day concluded with a valedictory function where distinguished members of AIPC and the chief guest shared their experiences and takeaways from this convention.

The convention had begun 3 days prior to its closing on Saturday, May 28.