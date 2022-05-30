RTI shows Tribal Research Institute coming up over GHADC museum : Bernard Marak

Tura, May 30: In another absolute shocker, an RTI application by BJP MDC, Bernard Marak has shown that the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) is currently coming up over what was supposed to be the GHADC Museum.

The museum, which was supposed to have been built using funds provided by the Centre was apparently found in a remote village under North Tura constituency. What is even more interesting is that as per the GHADC, 80% of the museum was allegedly completed on paper.

“The missing GHADC museum has been found in a remote village in Thomas Sangma’s North Tura constituency. We found the missing museum of GHADC after the RTI reply. When we reached the museum site, the museum which was supposed to be 80% complete, disappeared and only the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) stood there in its place,” said Bernard in a release this evening.

He added that the villagers showed them where the museum was but it was not there anymore as the TRI was built over it.

“How can one building be shown completed in both centrally funded projects? The RTI said the GHADC museum was shifted from Tura Sunny Hills to Chidekgre in North Tura constituency. Same building stands there as the GHADC museum as well as the Tribal Research Institute. Such engineering should be applauded with cuffs,” he asserted.

The MDC questioned how low the government would stoop to make money from major projects sanctioned by the Central government.

“Should the state leaders still deny a CBI inquiry? How will the GHADC submit a utilisation certificate when the GHADC museum disappeared from the site and another project which is also sanctioned by the centre stands there instead? So much of manipulation is beyond any justification,” he felt.