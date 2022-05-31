Church and politicians

Editor,

I fully endorse the views expressed in the editorial published in the ST of May 28, 2022 captioned, Church as Redeemer? If the ideas and suggestions offered by the editor are taken whole-heartedly by the powerful Church leaders, much of the evil of corruption in society in general and in high places and in public life in particular will significantly be reduced, if not rooted out. The real problems arise when Church leaders become abettors and collaborators of corruption perpetrated by politicians or those in authorities like bureaucrats/ministers etc. It is often noticed that Church leaders with or without their members go and hobnob with politicians/ministers/bureaucrats for obtaining favours/grants/schemes for school buildings, school playgrounds, school halls, church halls, church walls, fencing etc and in turn they support the politicians during elections as a quid pro quo. This common practice indulged by them is morally wrong, most detestable and it is a crime and a cardinal sin for church believers if they are true followers of Christ. It is also widely seen that church leaders are most blatant in supporting candidates from their own churches and do their utmost best to enlist the support of their friends, relatives and faithful to ensure the victory of their favoured politicians.

The Khasi- Jaintia Church Leaders Forum (KJCLF) got fundamentally wrong and off track by convening a meeting of politicians (MLAs) from political parties of Meghalaya asking them to stop the shameful rampant corruption in public places happening in the state. This exercise is bound to yield no results. The Forum has called upon the wrong people for they are only the elected. The real masters and deciders of democratic form of governments like ours are the voters, the electors at the grassroots level – the villages, the towns and those in Shillong city. It is them who need to be made aware, taught, admonished and addressed repeatedly by the church leaders, religious leaders and civil society leaders who wish to root out corruption in all forms especially in high places and in public life. It is indeed painful and appalling to see that the church authorities and church leaders abdicate their responsibilities to repeatedly, continuously and fiercely fight and campaign against injustices and all forms of corruption, including rampant corruption in public life perpetrated mostly by the politicians and those in authority in government. Jesus Christ would have condemned, chastised and rebuked them just like He did the scribes and Pharisees of His time if He were still physically present here on earth today. But He sees everything that is happening here from where He is and I believe He wonders why His teachings have been so misinterpreted.

Yours etc.,

Philip Marwein,

Sr. Journalist,

Shillong-2

War on drugs a must

Editor,

The drug menace is a serious concern for the state. But what is unfortunate is that the concerned authorities are seemingly unconcerned. Society will have to pay a heavy price for that. What does one have to say if young people both boys and girls as young as 12/13 years are addicted to the deadly drugs. The news,” Experts flag high drug abuse among minors” (ST 25th May, 2022) calls for a societal awakening. Is it not the fault of the authorities in power? Do the parents of the addicts have the power to crack down on the callous drug dealers and peddlers who destroy the lives of their kids? No, absolutely not! Whose job is this? Why are we so “silent even while the underhand drug business is “thriving” more than ever before, and drug cartels and peddlers are expanding their network with a vengeance? Do we know the new brigand of peddlers are all out to pounce upon the new breed of buyers – that could be your children and my children? Why is the administration so complacent? This laid-back attitude is indeed detrimental. As reported, rampant cases of thefts, robberies, burglaries, and muggings have direct links with the increase in drug abuse.

Frankly speaking, many distraught parents whom I met with, now say with a deep sense of regret that if the neighbouring Assam can tackle the drug malaise heads-on why can’t our state? They are absolutely right. The Chief Minister of Assam himself had made his intention clear of driving the final nail in the coffin of the drug dealers and he has followed that up with action. Given the increasing vices, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma never held himself back. He gave full powers to the police forces, the intelligence and narcotic agencies to deal with the evil mongers.

What is striking is that the Chief Minister himself drove a bulldozer over the confiscated illegal drugs. At places, he burnt the drugs to ashes. The police departments are on their toes round the clock. Is it not commendable? Lakhs of parents have showered blessings upon Himanta Biswa Sarma for his unprecedented move. In fact, it was well-intended to save the youths and the society from disaster.

I think it is high time that our state as well emulates what Assam has done. The Chief Minister of Manipur has also followed suit and prepared the groundwork to fight the drug menace. Many women organisations have come forward to support him. Meghalaya should not fall behind. Before setting out the plan, the state must constitute a high-powered committee. Some changes in the narcotic rules and regulations are also imperative. The police force should be given additional powers without allowing for political interference.

What is clear here is that in haste we cannot fight the menace entrenched in society. We need to put concerted efforts as recently rightly pointed out by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Home Minister — “Fighting drug menace in state with all guns blazing: HM” (ST 18 May). All NGOs and the concerned stakeholders must stand together and support the government. It’s everyone’s duty. The vices have penetrated the deep recess of society. Hope this time the government’s promises of the war on drugs will not go up in smoke.

Yours etc.,

Salil Gewali,

Via email