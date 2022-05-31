District Level Subroto Cup in SWKH

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, May 30: The office of the District Sports Officer (DSO), Mawkyrwat informed that it will be conducting the ‘South West Khasi Hills District Level Inter-School Subroto Cup Football Tournament, 2022’ for both Sub-Junior Boys Under-14 years and Junior Boys & Girls Under-17 years at Mawkyrwat from June 27, 2022 onwards.

“Interested schools are requested to collect the registration form from the office of the undersigned during office hours. The last date for receipt of entries is June 17, 2022. Entries received after the closing date and time will not be accepted,” the District Sports Officer said in a press release.

The cut-off date for Sub-Junior Boys (Under-14) is January 1, 2009 while for the Junior Boys & Girls will be January 01, 2006.