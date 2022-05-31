MSA to conduct Sub Jr and Jr swimming trials for Natls

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 30: The Meghalaya Swimming Association (MSA) will be conducting swimming trials for the Sub Junior and Junior National Swimming competition to be held on June 4, at Crinoline Swimming Pool, Shillong. The registration for Sub Junior trials for boys and girls aged between 10 -11 years will be from 8 am onwards. Registrations will also be open for Junior trials for boys and girls aged between 12-14 years category and 14 -17 years. The MSA, through an official release, has informed all participants are to bring their Birth Certificates (School or Municipal) and their School Identity Cards for authentication of age and residence. For boys and girls not part of any school, they will be required to produced their Residential Certificates. Only residents of Meghalaya will be selected for the swimming trials.