Groups cry foul over reported girl’s death in mishap

Tura, May 31: Several local bodies from East Garo Hills, while alleging foul play in the death of a young woman who was earlier said to have lost her life in an accident, involving a police requisitioned Bolero vehicle on the night on May 3, have on Tuesday, May 31, called for a re-investigation of the matter.

Earlier, police had claimed that the Bolero vehicle requisitioned by the South Garo Hills police plunged into a gorge on a hill at Rari in North Garo Hills leading to the death of the young woman, who hails from Rengregre in East Garo HIlls. While the victim died on the spot, other occupants of the vehicle received only minor injuries.

Family members of the victim suspecting foul play had on May 6, filed an FIR with the Tura Women’s Police Station claiming that the victim was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered by the other occupants, who later made it look like an accident. The FIR, as per the family members, has not been acted upon.

With the revelation that the victim hailed from East Garo Hills, organizations from the district including the Eastern Zone, AHAM, Mothers’ Union and the FKJGP on Monday, May 30 submitted a complaint to the East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police demanding justice as well as action against the culprits.

The organizations, in their complaint, named several police personnel as accused in the crime.