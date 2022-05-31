Awareness on World No Tobacco Day by USTM, Arohan, Indian Dental Association

Guwahati, May 31 : Consumption of tobacco kills millions of people every year, destroys the environment and harms human health. Even the cultivation, production, distribution and handling post-consumer waste highly injurious to human health.

. In a bid to create awareness against tobacco use, the PQH School of Education and Department of Sociology, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya in association with Indian Dental Association Assam Branch and Arohan Foundation has organised an orientation program here today at the university campus on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day today. The orientation was followed by another event of burning effigy of tobacco products to symbolise anti-smoking. On the same occasion, awards were distributed to the winners of All Assam Essay Writing Competition.

Prof. G. D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM made the opening remarks at the orientation programme. Eminent dignitaries who have addressed the orientation include: Dr. Ravindra Singh, Immediate Past President IDA, Head office, Dr. Seema Borah, Arohan Foundation, Prof. (Dr) Mitali Bora, Principal, Regional Dental College, Guwahati, Dr. J. Barman, President, IDA, Assam State Branch, Dr. Jaydip Purkayastha, Expert from BBCI and Dr. Anupam Deka who delivered a special talk on “Tobacco Addiction: Awareness Action.” All the dignitaries provided valuable insight on the importance of a tobacco free world. The programme was also graced by Dr RK Sharma, Advisor, USTM, Dr BK Das, Pro VC, USTM.

Dr. Ravindra Singh, Past President IDA emphasized on why the tobacco products should be heavily taxed to achieve a tobacco free society. Dr J Barman, President, Indian Dental association, Assam State Branch, spoke on how tobacco products such as cigarette, gutkha etc. cause immense oral damage and how this can be prevented.

Dr. Jaydip Purkayastha, the keynote speaker of the event provided an elaborate understanding on tobacco products in terms of their lethal composition, threat to health, environment as well as their socio economic impact. Dr. Anupam Deka highlighted global impact of tobacco use and provided a detail understanding on health data related to tobacco.

Earlier, the welcome address was made by Dr Gayatree Goswamee, Dean, PQH School of Education, USTM and she highlighted the theme of the event. The theme for the event was “tobacco-threat to our environment”.

The programme ended successfully with all the collaborative bodies, students, faculty members and staff burning the effigies of tobacco products to promote the cause of World No Tobacco Day. The students of the Department of Sociology and PQS School of Education took active part in demonstrating against tobacco use through rally holding placards and also taking part in effigy burning.