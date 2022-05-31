Imran asked PTI workers to carry auto-loading weapons in Azadi March: Minister

Asif’s statement came in reaction to Khan’s interview with a private television channel, in which he confirmed that his party’s workers were carrying firearms during the Azadi March, reports Geo News.

“Imran Khan is right, his party workers were not only carrying guns, but they also had automatic firearms. Imran Khan had asked protesters to bring weapons in the long march, however, the government was aware of that,” the Defence Minister added.

In response to the PTI leadership’s deliberations on returning resignations to the National Assembly, Asif said “it’s a rerun of 2014, when they (PTI legislators) returned to Parliament” despite having submitted their resignations.

“If they (PTI lawmakers) have truly submitted resignations from their seats in NA, so why don’t they go in the house to complete the verification process?” he questioned.

The PML-N leader said the PTI member had occupied parliament lodges and were taking salaries, enjoying perks and benefits as a parliamentarian, Geo News reported.

Talking about the purportedly leaked audiotape of property tycoon Malik Riaz and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Asif claimed that he knew the name of the messenger.

“I know the person who delivered Imran Khan’s message to Malik Riaz, but I don’t want to take his name… Malik Riaz has old links with Imran Khan since he got the food dispatch in 2014 dharna and Imran Khan was also using Malik Riaz’s private jet for travel.”