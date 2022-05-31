Instagram partners with over 200 Indian artists for a new music property

Reels is a growing global stage for discovering artists and music. Since its inception, artists have used it to launch their music and share it with others, fueling many trends on the platform. Instagram is now releasing the ‘1 Minute Music’ property to fuel this further and inspire others to unleash their talent as well.

Paras Sharma, Director, Content & Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), says, “Music is a catalyst for trends on Instagram today. In fact, Reels is becoming the platform for people to discover music and artists too. With ‘1 Minute Music’, we’re now giving people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their reels more entertaining. We’re also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging artists to share their own music, and create their own videos, all on Reels.”

The property will feature music representation from artists across India, making it appealing to everyone in India who uses Instagram. This includes Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, and Shaan from Hindi, Jassie Gill, Himashi Khurana, and Gurnaam Bhullar from Punjabi, and Aniruth, Sivaangi, and GV Prakaash Kumar from Tamil. The music will be accompanied by music videos, which will be exclusively available on Instagram. Himanshi Khurana, Kaur B, and Gurnazar Chattha have all released music in the last ten days.

Music distribution and artist services company, Believe, has worked with Instagram for this association. Vivek Raina, Managing Director – India, Believe, says, “Reels is a core part of our plans, as we look to engage audiences for our artists, and immerse their songs in pop culture. I’m glad Instagram’s seeing this artist’s behavior and innovating with #1MinMusic – which is a very relevant, new-age genre of music today. We hope this provides the structure for artists, emerging and established, to understand the way they need to think about short-form video. We’re glad to have worked with Instagram on this.”

Instagram’s music features have been expanded several times in the last year. This includes, among other things, music on feed posts, save sounds, voiceover, mixed audio, Superbeat, 2D and 3D lyrics, and an audio browser.